Lafayette Police hosting R.A.D. self-defense class in June

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The Lafayette Police Department is hosting another RAD self-defense class for women next month.
The two-day program begins with discussions about awareness, prevention, risk reduction and risk avoidance before getting to hands-on defense training.
It's a 12-hour program, and attendance is required both days. The minimum age to take part is 13.
The program costs $10. Space is limited to 30 people.
Next month's program will be Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, at the Lafayette Police Department's Training Center, located at 1301 South Street.
According to the police department's press release, any questions regarding the upcoming class can be directed to Amanda Deckard at awdeckard@lafayette.in.gov.