Lafayette Parks and Recreation to host movie night on Friday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — If you're looking for some Halloween fun on the weekend, News 18 has you covered.
The movie that will be playing on the big screen is the 2017 Disney Pixar film, Coco. The movie stars a young musician named Miguel who goes on a journey to learn about the tradition of Day of the Dead.
Marketing and Special Event Coordinator, Ashley Wulff says people should bring extra gear with them.
"So people can come and use our seats that are already in the stadium, or they can bring their own blankets and lay them on the field and get super comfy," Wulff said. "We recommend bundling up, because it might be a bit chilly that evening, so definitely bring blankets and warm jackets."
Most important, Wulff told News 18 that this event is a good way to spend time with family.
"We wanted to do a community event like this to bring out families to use our new stadium and new turf," she said. "We really want people to be able to make exciting memories and be able to spend time together."
The gates will open at 5 p.m. and the movie will start at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $2 per person, and they can be purchased at the gate or online.
