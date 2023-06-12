Lafayette native wins Tony Award as co-producer for Best Musical

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette native is a Tony Award winner. Sunday night the Broadway show 'Kimberly Akimbo' won the award for Best Musical at the Tony Awards.
Lafayette native and Jefferson High School alumnus Aaron Glick is a co-producer for 'Kimberly Akimbo.' His other credits include the upcoming show 'A Wrinkle in Time,' 'Wicked,' and 'Sweeney Todd,' which was also nominated at last night's award show. Glick credits the arts programs at Jefferson High School with laying the foundation for getting him to where he is today.
"I was a member of First Edition and Varsity Jefferson Players all throughout high school, and they encouraged me to learn hard work and the value that arts has in the bigger picture of the world," Glick said over a Zoom video call Monday afternoon.
'Kimberly Akimbo' won four other awards at the Tonys, making it the most awarded show of the evening. Glick was also on the team that produced 'Topdog/Underdog' which won Best Musical Revival last night.
"The Tony Awards are really an enormous commercial, an enormous advertisement for the entire theatre industry," Glick said. "After the 18 month shut down during COVID, where we were not able to put on any live entertainment, everything we can do to say 'Broadway is open for business, come see a show' [is important]. Don't just come see a show on Broadway. See a show in Indianapolis, see a show in Chicago, go to your local theatre to support live entertainment., It really taught us the value of what it means to support live arts. And that's what the Tonys is all about."
