Lafayette man arrested after police chase

Indiana state police

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is preliminarily charged with a felony and misdemeanor after fleeing from police Wednesday.

The chase started on Braddock Drive near Honeybrook Way in Lafayette.

An Indiana State Police Trooper was patrolling the area just after 11 P-M and tried to stop a 2003 Chevrolet Impala for traffic violations.

The driver did not stop.

A chase ensued through Honeybrook Way and other local streets where the driver did not stop at stop signs. The driver was arrested and brought to the Tippecanoe County Jail after stopping in front of a home near Phillips Court.

The driver was identified as 54-year-old Johnny Munsey.

He is preliminarily charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle, a level 6 felony, and reckless driving.

