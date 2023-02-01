Lafayette Lynn Treece Boys and Girls Club creates license plate representing the nonprofit organizations all throughout Indiana

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lynn Treece Boys and Girls club of Lafayette began the idea of having a license plate with their logo and name on it.
After working with other clubs in Indiana the plate can now be purchased by anyone in the state for use on their car.
Executive Director of the Lynn Treece Boys and Girls Club Barry Richard first came up with the idea due to one of his previous jobs of being the Dare Officer for the Lafayette Police for 18 years.
Dare has their own license plates so he thought why not try it out for the nonprofit organization, and soon after made the first sketch that would become the design of the actual license plate.
Other groups in the state came together to help the Lafayette based club in getting 500 signatures needed for a petition to make the plate a reality.
Richards says not only does it help spread awareness but purchase of the specialty plate will directly aid the youth of Indiana, "Funds from the specialty plate will go to our Indiana Alliance. And the Indiana Boys and Girls Club Alliance they will be able to sponsor like youth of the year programming, academic help, be able to put the resources into all state wide activities".
The Lynn Treece Club also has an event happening next Thursday February 9th allowing youth to come together and discuss topics that can be a bit tough while snacking on some Crumbl Cookies.
News 18 has previously reported on Teen Café trainings by IU and North Central Health, and this is the first time seeing them go into actions. Anyone ages 10-18, whether a member of the club or not is welcome to attend the Teen Café.
The Club is also working on a coming Spring event to get the community together to have some fun while helping club in other ways. More about this even will be released sometime within the next 30 days.
To make a donation, or get involved through volunteer work or signing a child in your life up for the club you can go to their website here, and their Facebook page here.