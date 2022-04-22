Lafayette Lowe's provides assistance to local VA

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Workers from local and state Veteran's Affairs agencies set up shop at the Lowe's home store in Lafayette Friday morning.
Their goal was to help veterans navigate the world of veteran's benefits, because many veterans are unaware of what benefits they qualify for.
After greeting veterans as they entered the store they chatted about healthcare coverage, service benefits, and whether or not they were signed up for VA benefits. If they weren't signed up, they were guided through the process right in the store.
The Lafayette VA has worked out of their new building since the Fall of 2021. Many veterans may not be aware of the move; as a result, this event also worked as an outreach event.
"We want to let everyone know that we're here, we're available. Come see us, we have room for you. We want to be able to take care of you if that's what you want," said Augusta Wachs, the Unit Manager for the Lafayette VA Clinic.
Organizers said the event was extremely well-received. They said the choice to team up with Lowe's helped them reach more veterans than they had in the past.
More events like this one are being planned for the future. News 18 will provide information updates when those events are announced.