Lafayette Jeff to open its' first sensory room

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Jefferson High School is adding a sensory room this school year. The efforts behind the room are from assistant principal, Casey Davenport.
"This summer I’ve been working very hard on getting all of the pieces, tools, and equipment to open up our first ever sensory room here at Jeff high school," Davenport said.
The sensory room is geared to helps students with specials and those without. It offers benefits such as: improve focus, relieve stress, improve balance, as well as, motion.
"It’s something that I saw as a real challenge for some of our students and my hope is that by providing them access and opportunity that they will be able to appropriately cope and manage their school day," says Davenport.
Since the idea has been put into action, Davenport has received an abundance of support from the community.
Tipmont/Wintek, Linnwood Tavern & Lyn Treece Boys & Girls Club, and Operation Roundup are amongst the top donors list for the project. Combined their donations amount to over $22,000.
"This has been a very special project to me and I want to be sure to thank Tipmont/Wintek for stepping up in a big way and really helping me to see this project through," Davenport said. "They provided us with a ten thousand dollar donation to get started. This is an expensive project and there have been some community supporters along the way who have really stepped up in a big way."
The room is expected to be completed in September. Jefferson High School and Principal Davenport are hopeful for more support from the community.
