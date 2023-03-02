Lafayette Habitat for Humanity Homeownership applications open to six counties

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Habitat for Humanity here in Lafayette is currently taking applications for their Homeownership Program. They serve families from six counties who make 30-80% of the area median income.
Their goal is to help individuals and families going through hardship in their current living situation.
Those who qualify cannot have owned a home in the last 3 years.
They will also need to have lived in or worked in the county their applying through for at least 1 year.
"They are required to do 250 hours of sweat equity per 18 or older in the household", Family Services Coordinator Angie Whitlock says about what happens if you're accepted," And that can be a combination of building other peoples homes, building their home, working at our restore, or doing some things here for us at the office. But they have to complete that requirement before they can move into their home."
To find out further information, qualifications and the application you can click here.