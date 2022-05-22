Lafayette Great Strides comes to Loeb Stadium

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — People were strolling across Loeb Stadium to raise money for cystic fibrosis research on Sunday afternoon.
The Indiana Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation hosted Lafayette Great Strides for the first time in-person since 2019. Participants enjoyed free Arnie's Pizza, team photos, and could also take vouchers for Aviators tickets as they ended their walk. Senior Development Manager Kaitlin Roberts said that it's great to be able to see people face to face again.
"We have been longing and missing our families that we used to see several times a year, and we haven't seen them in almost 3 years now. It is so good to hug people and be back together in person again," Roberts said.
Roberts also said that it's not just the organization that's glad to have the event back in-person again, but also the fundraising participants.
"These families fundraise almost all year, and this is the culminating event for them. So again, to be together in-person, and this is something that all the CF kids can come to safely because we're outside, and people love the walks," Roberts said.
Roberts told News 18 that over $210,000 has been raised so far, and people are still welcome to donate. The Indiana Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will be hosting another walk in Indianapolis on June 5.