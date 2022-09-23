Lafayette Fire Department participates in Operation Awareness and Response training

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Fire Department participated in Operation Awareness and Response training this week with Norfolk Southern Railroad.
The program takes place on a real train to mimic a real emergency situation the best way possible. The train is outfitted with boxcar classrooms, tank cars and a locomotive for hands-on learning.
"The main focus for the bulk of the firemen and first responders that are going to show up is how to respond to railroad emergencies, how to be safe around it and how to get the necessary information they would need to be able to make good decisions for responding to that situation," Norfolk Southern Hazardous Materials Manager, Brian Shanks said.
Shanks told News 18 that the skills learned in this training can help local agencies prepare for several different types of incidents officials can never afford to be unprepared.
"Whether it's a grade crossing incident, a hazardous materials release, a locomotive fire or maybe one of our employees has some sort of medical emergency in the cab of the locomotive," Shanks said.
Members from the fire department say that this is the type of education you cannot get from just reading a textbook.
"The other half is for the hazmat technicians that work at Lafayette Fire Department are doing a full scale exercise that simulates real world situations they may respond to in the worst case situation," Shanks said. "So that they can practice those things in a real life way versus just talking about how they would respond in those emergencies."