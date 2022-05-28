Lafayette Farmer's Market back in full swing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Historic Lafayette Farmer's Market also took place downtown Saturday morning.
Attendees walked across Columbia, Main, and Ferry Streets and enjoyed several vendors from around the state of Indiana selling their fresh produce. Items for sale included garden flowers, baked goods, vegetables, fruits, honey, meats, and much more. Organic farmer Daniel Fagerstrom said that despite inflation, he's managed to keep his prices the same.
"Maybe some people have raised their prices. We're keeping the same prices, believe it or not, we haven't raised our prices the whole time we've been in business for 26 years," Fagerstrom said.
Fagerstrom also told News 18 that he was happy to see so many people at the market.
I don't what could be a better time than being with all these people, all this beautiful food, everyone's always well-behaved out here, it's just like a little piece of Heaven here. Lots of smiles and generous people," he said.
The Lafayette Farmer's Market has been around for 165 years. The market is open every Saturday from early May through late October.