Lafayette Eagles hosts Evan Anders Scholarship Car Show

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was very hot outside, but that didn't stop people from enjoying the Evan Anders Scholarship Car Show Saturday afternoon.
Evan Anders was a McCutcheon High School student who died in a car crash over a year ago.
A wide variety of classic cars from the 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond were displayed at the show. There were also some modern sports cars, muscle cars, trucks, and even a Janus motorcycle made in Goshen, Indiana.
Evan's father, Boyd Anders, was the main organizer of this event. He said that Evan loved cars, and one of the cars on display was a 1973 Plymouth Roadrunner belonging to Evan's uncle. Boyd told News 18 that the car received extensive restoration in recent years, and Evan would be happy that the car is in operable condition again.
"The Roadrunner over there was Evan's uncle's car," Boyd Anders said. "He really liked it, and it was a goal of his to be able to get his uncle to drive it to say that he's been able to drive it than not."
Boyd also said that Evan would be proud of having a car show named after him.
"I wish he was here to see it, I do," Boyd Anders said. "He was a typical teenage boy that was really getting into muscle cars. I took him to the Indy 500 and really liked it, too."
In addition to cars, the show also featured a local band called Twisted Lemon. The guitarist and singer was a very close friend of Evan Anders.