Lafayette Civic partnering with Purdue LGBTQ to spread awareness

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Civic Theatre is hosting the Purdue LGBTQ Center for their first partnership. They will be having a talk back with them after their show this Sunday called Daniel's Husband.
The play is about a gay couple where one of them believes in gay marriage and the other doesn't.
The Purdue LGBTQ Center is attending the show then sticking around after to have what they call a "talk back" with the cast.
Anthony Sirk the Director of Daniel's Husband explains why he chose to Direct this show," To me the whole wanting to do this show and wanting to do the talk back and reaching out to the center about possibly doing this is for people to see themselves on stage. Representation matters".
The show and discussion afterwards will take place at The Lafayette Civic Theatre in downtown.
Everyone is invited to purchase tickets and stay after to learn more about the LGBTQ community.