...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

Lafayette Civic partnering with Purdue LGBTQ to spread awareness

Actors, students and the community invited to discuss topics within the LGBTQ community.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Civic Theatre is hosting the Purdue LGBTQ Center for their first partnership. They will be having a talk back with them after their show this Sunday called Daniel's Husband.

The play is about a gay couple where one of them believes in gay marriage and the other doesn't.

The Purdue LGBTQ Center is attending the show then sticking around after to have what they call a "talk back" with the cast. 

Anthony Sirk the Director of Daniel's Husband explains why he chose to Direct this show," To me the whole wanting to do this show and wanting to do the talk back and reaching out to the center about possibly doing this is for people to see themselves on stage. Representation matters".

The show and discussion afterwards will take place at The Lafayette Civic Theatre in downtown.

Everyone is invited to purchase tickets and stay after to learn more about the LGBTQ community.

