Lafayette businesses team up to fund new home for local family

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette businesses are teaming up to host a block party for a cause on July 16. From 2 to 8 p.m. on 5th Street between Main and Columbia Streets, attendees can enjoy a BBQ cook-off, live music, a corn hole tournament and more. All proceeds will fund a new home for a local family through Habitat for Humanity.
Knickerbocker Saloon Operations Manager Isabelle Garrison said the overall fundraising goal is $72,000. She hopes this event will provide a significant portion of the proceeds.
She said there is still time to sponsor the event, anyone interested in sponsoring can email isabellejgarrison@gmail.com.