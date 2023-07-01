 Skip to main content
Lafayette businesses team up to fund new home for local family

  Updated
July 16 multiple downtown Lafayette businesses will host a block party to raise money for a Lafayette family to receive a new home through Habitat for Humanity. Knickerbocker Saloon Operations Manager Isabelle Garrison sits down with News 18's Pari Apostolakos at the WLFI studio to tell the community how to get involved.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette businesses are teaming up to host a block party for a cause on July 16. From 2 to 8 p.m. on 5th Street between Main and Columbia Streets, attendees can enjoy a BBQ cook-off, live music, a corn hole tournament and more. All proceeds will fund a new home for a local family through Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Lafayette helping out Tippecanoe and surrounding counties find housing.

Knickerbocker Saloon Operations Manager Isabelle Garrison said the overall fundraising goal is $72,000. She hopes this event will provide a significant portion of the proceeds.

She said there is still time to sponsor the event, anyone interested in sponsoring can email isabellejgarrison@gmail.com

The House That Beer Built Habitat for Humanity Fundraiser

