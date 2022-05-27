Lafayette Aviators announce new community fund

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Non-profit agencies in Greater Lafayette will benefit from a new partnership between the Lafayette Aviators and the Community Foundation.
The Aviators have established the Lafayette Aviators Fund to centralize its philanthropy. Aviators General Manager David Krakower told News 18 that it will maximize the team's impact and expand fundraising beyond game days.
"The amount of non-profits and local charities that we have partnered with just in my 19, 20 months here has been so great and it continues to grow," Krakower said. "We said, okay, let's blow it up and create one big fund that we can continue to kind of put into, put money into that pot so we can give back to the community in an even bigger way."
The Aviators will donate a suite to a non-profit for this year's home opener. The team is now taking nominations for your favorite charity, and one will be chosen at random as the winner.
The Aviators home opener is Wednesday, June 1, at Loeb Stadium when the Aviators host the Terre Haute Rex.