 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Labor Day celebration returns to Columbian Park

  • 0
Columbian Park Labor Day Picnic 2023

People take free paddle boat rides at Columbian Park in Lafayette Saturday afternoon. The free rides were just one of the activities offered at the 42nd annual Labor Day celebration put on by the Lafayette Chapter of the Northern Indiana Area Labor Federation.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday brought the 42nd Family Day Picnic to Columbian Park. The festivities in honor of Labor Day went on from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.


The Lafayette Chapter of the Northern Indiana Area Labor Federation organized the event. Free admission to the Columbian Park Zoo, train rides and paddle boat rides were just some of the activities available today. Including a car show and dunk tank. The event eventually sold out of food, which the organizers consider a win.

"This is our biggest event of the year, it gives us the opportunity to, as local union brothers and sisters, give back to the community and share our time and our appreciation for letting us do what we do," Lafayette Chapter President Jimmy Lane said. Now, it is time for Lane to begin planning next year's event.

Tags

Recommended for you