Labor Day celebration returns to Columbian Park

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday brought the 42nd Family Day Picnic to Columbian Park. The festivities in honor of Labor Day went on from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The Lafayette Chapter of the Northern Indiana Area Labor Federation organized the event. Free admission to the Columbian Park Zoo, train rides and paddle boat rides were just some of the activities available today. Including a car show and dunk tank. The event eventually sold out of food, which the organizers consider a win.
"This is our biggest event of the year, it gives us the opportunity to, as local union brothers and sisters, give back to the community and share our time and our appreciation for letting us do what we do," Lafayette Chapter President Jimmy Lane said. Now, it is time for Lane to begin planning next year's event.