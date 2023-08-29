Kids and caffeine: dietician warns of negative impacts

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette Dietician has a message for parents about caffeine for kids. She said anyone under the age of 18 should stay away from all caffeinated drinks.
CNN reports six energy drinks were recalled in Canada last month for caffeine content and labeling violations.
Kara Booth is a Clinical Dietician at IU Health. She said adults should not have more than 400 milligrams of caffeine in a day.
A regular cup of coffee has about 100 milligrams.
Booth says the effects of caffeine on kids and adults can be similar.
"It can make you more jittery, it can make you anxious, cause upset stomach, all these different things," she said. "[Including] insomnia. One thing to keep in mind is that caffeine can actually stay in the body for longer than eight hours. So, especially for anyone who's sensitive, you don't want to have any caffeine after lunchtime. Just because that can affect your sleep."
If your kids are already used to having drinks with caffeine, Booth said to gradually reduce the amount they have in a day until they are having as little as possible.
"There are way better options," she said. "We all know that water is the best hydrator. But, if you're sweating a lot, you need some electrolytes. So, a plan Gatorade [could work]. Or, actually even just chocolate milk. [There is] a lot of research that shows that its a good after or post-workout beverage to help keep you hydrated and get you more electrolytes."