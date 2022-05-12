Keeping your pets safe in hot temperatures

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Hot temperatures have made their way to the WLFI viewing area.
The weather serves as a reminder to keep our four-legged friends in mind as things heat up.
Heatstroke is a concern with dogs.
Dogs with a black coats have a hard time keeping body temperature low.
Vets also say dogs with shorter noses have trouble breathing, making it hard to stay cooled off.
Dr. Steve Thompson with Purdue University told News 18 to make sure your dog has access to cold water.
He also says the time of the day can play into pet safety.
"Be realistic in what we're going to spend our time," Dr. Thompson told News 18.
"Either do early morning walks before it really gets heated, or what till after sundown so that we don't have the sun component that's heating them up."
Dr. Thompson also pointed out some warning signs your dog may show if suffering from heatstroke.
Those include your dog acting lethargic or collapsing on the spot.