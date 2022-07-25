Jury selected for Lafayette murder trial

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — About 60 potential jurors were summoned to the Tippecanoe County Courthouse Monday to possibly serve during a murder trial.
Leon Chew is charged with murder, obstruction of justice and carrying a handgun without a license.
Allegedly, Chew shot Germaine Thomas in the head while her five children were home in Lafayette in January of 2021. Chew is accused of attempting to get rid of the gun.
Carrying a handgun without a license is now legal in the state of Indiana as of July. But, the charge against Chew is from before the new law went into effect and the law is not retroactive.
The trial is expected to last from Tuesday until Thursday.