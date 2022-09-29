Junior Achievement of Greater Lafayette receives $45,000 grant

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Good news for Junior Achievement of Greater Lafayette, they have received a $45,000 grant.
That's all thanks to NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation.
The grant specifically goes towards the JA Biztown and JA Finance Park field trips. Biztown helps to analyze financial literacy, as well as work and career readiness for 5th and 6th grade classrooms. The Finance Park program teaches middle and high school students how to build a foundation for making smarter personal finance decisions.
Junior Achievement Capstone Manager, Resa Hodnett says these workshops teach children how to adult at a young age.
"They'll do a series of in-school lessons with their teacher that teach them how to adult," Hodnett said. "Then they come to the facility, and they run a 4 to 5 hour simulation of a real adult day where they get to do a job or make a person budget. So they will come here and experience the whole facility and what is to be an adult for the day."
Hodnett also told News 18 that these workshops teach children skills used in the real world.
"What's really cool is this is an experiential learning environment where they actually have all the props and all the materials to do a job inside of one of the businesses in the town," she said. "That's something that's really hard to reproduce in a classroom, and so for them to come out and have volunteers join them on their first day of work, they're gonna learn more than just what the job tasks are. They're going to learn the soft skills on how to work as a team, how to be patient, also how to communicate with each other."
This donation goes towards schools in Carroll, Cass, and White counties.
The grant allows for the JA Finance Park to extend for 21 more days and reach 2,500 students.