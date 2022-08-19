Joyful Journey to host Celebrity Softball Game, HR Derby on Sunday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Familiar faces from Greater Lafayette will be taking the field at Loeb Stadium this weekend for the inaugural Joyful Journey Classic.
The classic will feature a home run derby followed by a celebrity softball game. Participants include West Lafayette Mayor, John Dennis, Lafayette Police Chief, Scott Galloway, and News 18's own, Chad Evans.
People can pay as much or little as they want to attend the event. All proceeds will benefit Joyful Journey Adult Day Service. Joyful Journey Director, Bess Witcosky told News 18 that the funds will help fund vital care for people dealing with challenging conditions.
Whether we're having changes in mobility or cognition, and that care can be quite expensive," Witcosky said. "Whether you're doing in home health, or a residential community, or an adult day. And so, when you come to the Joyful Journey Classic, you are helping us offset tuition for all of the families that attend."
The Joyful Journey Classic kicks off on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. with the home run derby. The event also includes a silent auction running now until 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
