Joe's Pancake House moves to new Lafayette location

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A local restaurant has been spent the last week working hard to relocate and they're ready to welcome customers.
Joe's Pancake House in Lafayette is back at a new location this time in Mar-Jean Village.
They cook up a wide variety of Breakfast foods served all day, savory lunch dishes, and famous homemade soup made by the owner himself.
Jimmy who owns the Pancake House says it is named after his late father Joe as he originally owned the breakfast joint in Illinois and then Indiana for many years.
The restaurant will be open everyday of the week except for Tuesdays. Their hours being from 7 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon with to-go orders being welcome at this time as well.
Employees and all those who helped with the move worked swiftly leaving the destination closed for only a week to move to the new location.
Manager of the Pancake House Melissa Messer says it was time for change," Well it's a better relocation, the building is in much better shape. Ya know that building over there, we were over there for four years and it was old. We kept it clean and did the best we could".
The new location is in the building that the Eye Opener use to occupy on North Earl Avenue.
Though the location is a bit smaller by five tables Joe's has promised a hard working friendly staff to create high quality customer service.
