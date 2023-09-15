Jefferson High School to host Celebration of Special Education

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Jefferson High School is set to host its first ever Celebration of Special Education.
The event is designed to honor the Special Education teachers and staff for all the work they do to inspire the special education students at Jefferson High School.
Staff will be recognized prior to the home football game at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.
Special Education students participated in a T-shirt design contest for the celebration. The designs were voted on by the entire JHS student body. The winning design was submitted by Jeremy Rodney.
"I’m excited about this shirt because it’s the best shirt ever." Rodney told News 18.
Proceeds from the T-shirt sales will benefit the Special Education Department.
The celebration takes place on the day of the JHS Homecoming festivities. It will be a superhero dress-up day, as superheroes are associated with Special Olympics. During the Homecoming Pep Rally, one of the Special Education teachers will make a presentation to the student body about the importance of the day, promoting the evening’s activities.
Dog n Suds will be onsite, selling coney dogs. 100 percent of the profits will go to the Special Education Department.
"The staff at JHS serves nearly 400 students who have been identified with a learning disability,” says Assistant Principal Casey Davenport. “Our staff ensures all students receive rigorous instruction in a safe and nurturing environment. I am looking forward to the opportunity to recognize our Special Education Department for all they do to support these
students."