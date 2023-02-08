 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

&&

Ivy Tech Lafayette creates new opportunities for high school students in the career field

Ivy Tech Lafayette education high school students in the workforce

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Ivy Tech of Lafayette is partnering with Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center to create the Industrial career academy in Crawfordsville. This academy is to train high school students while developing the workforce.

The new career academy will provide schooling and first hand training for high-demand, high-wage jobs. The goal of it all is to create a high school to career pathway system. 

IN-MaC's Program Manager Lisa Deck says that the project aims to, "Increase hands-on experience while focusing on academic, technical and durable skills needed for a successful future". 

This partnership with Ivy Tech Lafayette will play a major role in the education and career development of high school students in both Montgomery and Boone County.

The Industrial Academy will be a two year program where students can study subjects such as Industrial Maintenance and other careers in that field.

The partnership is designed to begin in Fall 2023 with Crawfordsville, North Montgomery, Southmont, and Western Boone school corporations.

For more information or questions on the Industrial Career Academy coming to Crawfordsville you can email Sara Nicodemus at snicodemus@cville.k12.in.us.

