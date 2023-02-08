Ivy Tech Lafayette creates new opportunities for high school students in the career field

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Ivy Tech of Lafayette is partnering with Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center to create the Industrial career academy in Crawfordsville. This academy is to train high school students while developing the workforce.
The new career academy will provide schooling and first hand training for high-demand, high-wage jobs. The goal of it all is to create a high school to career pathway system.
IN-MaC's Program Manager Lisa Deck says that the project aims to, "Increase hands-on experience while focusing on academic, technical and durable skills needed for a successful future".
This partnership with Ivy Tech Lafayette will play a major role in the education and career development of high school students in both Montgomery and Boone County.
The Industrial Academy will be a two year program where students can study subjects such as Industrial Maintenance and other careers in that field.
The partnership is designed to begin in Fall 2023 with Crawfordsville, North Montgomery, Southmont, and Western Boone school corporations.
For more information or questions on the Industrial Career Academy coming to Crawfordsville you can email Sara Nicodemus at snicodemus@cville.k12.in.us.