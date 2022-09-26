IU Health Arnett highlights child car safety

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — September is Child Passenger Safety Awareness Month, and a Lafayette hospital stresses the importance of your child being secured safely in your vehicle.
IU Health Arnett is taking car seat fitting appointments to ensure that your child's car seat is installed properly.
A child's age, height, and weight are all factors that can determine the proper safety harness needed to keep them safe.
Certified Passenger Safety Technician, Jasmine Rustchak told News 18 children need extra attention in the event of a crash.
"Children as passengers, being smaller and less developed than their adult counterparts, need the extra attention and security measures in order to protect them in the event of an accident on the road," Rustchak said.
Rustchak also gave a demonstration as to how a child should be secured inside the vehicle.
"In order to best protect your baby, make sure that the harness is fitted with the shoulder straps at or below their shoulders, while they're rear-facing in the vehicle, which they should be until they're at least two years old. ... When installing the base in your vehicle, make sure the belt path is facing the back of your vehicle's seat. ... You can elect to use the seatbelt in your vehicle or the anchor hooks that come with your car seat, please choose one or the other."
IU Health Arnett has been participating in Child Passenger Safety Awareness Month since 2009.
To schedule an appointment, call 765-838-4670.