INVets partners with Greater Lafayette Commerce

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Last week Greater Lafayette Commerce announced funding for 7 projects totaling $30 million.
INVets has partnered with Greater Lafayette Commerce with the goal of recruiting more veterans to fill empty job openings in the area.
They've received almost $200,000 from the state-wide READI Program, to do just that. As part of the initiative, a business liaison, from INVets, will work with businesses to promote their vacancies, connect veterans to local open positions and advise businesses on career pathway development plans.
Money will also help launch marketing materials to attract veterans to the Greater Lafayette Region. INVets Outreach and Partnership manager, Brian Evans, says the organization exists to bring veterans to the state of Indiana and help them find success.
"Right now there's about 150,000 open jobs in the state of Indiana with a very low unemployment rate," Evans said. "So a lot of people are struggling to find talent right here with our current population. So we want to bring new people to the state and we're doing that through our active duty military veterans."
Evans also believes that all the projects announced last week "fit every piece of the puzzle."
With this READI grant, we're going to have a business liaison who's an INVets representative right here in Greater Lafayette, from Greater Lafayette to have a strong relationship with the surrounding communities," Evans said. "Understanding the businesses in the area, what their needs are and what the community's like so when they look at our talent pool and we have people interested in coming to this area, they can kind of bridge the gap between the employment community and the person."
Whether it's childcare, housing or new industry, Evans says the READI Program is putting Lafayette in a great place for a lot of growth over the next 20 years.