Investigators search for tips in France Park shooting

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Cass County Sheriff's Office now seeks information about a shooting that happened late Friday evening. Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Cass County received a 9-1-1 call from a friend of the victim who was present at the time of the shooting at the France Park beach in Logansport.
The victim has been identified as a 17-year-old Polish exchange student living in Kokomo. Sheriff Ed Schroeder said his condition is improving.
"We are not releasing his name as of yet because he is a foreign exchange student from another country," Schroeder said. "We have several bureaucratic and diplomatic processes to jump through before we can officially release his name."
The beach at Logansport's France Park is the picture of serenity and almost-summer fun. But, late Friday night it was a very different atmosphere.
"Two groups of friends were at France Park and there was some type of verbal altercation where they then met at the beach area," Schroeder said. "And there was some type of very minor interaction, and then one shot was fired, 9-1-1 was called and the other group fled the area."
At this point, the Sheriff's Department believes the shooter was a male who fled the scene in a dark pickup truck based on statements taken from campers in the park.
There were no security cameras inside the park.
"We've been canvasing the area leading to and from France Park trying to see if any of the residents may have a doorbell camera or some of their own surveillance cameras that may give us a vehicle description other than what we were provided initially that night," Schroeder told News 18.
Brendan Ray, a beach-goer, said what happened Friday doesn't change his perception of the park.
"I don't feel unsafe here or feel at harm being here," he said.
Schroeder said the department has many leads, but no solid suspect.
A missing piece of the puzzle is the victim's own account of the incident. Although his condition is improving, the victim is still only semi-conscious. So, Schroeder and investigators will have to wait to take his statement.
The Cass County Sheriff's Department asks anyone with information to call Detective Joe Nies at (574)-753-6293.