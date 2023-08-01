Intersection opens after two months, project to wrap in 2024

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Cars are passing through the intersection of Teal Road and 4th Street in Lafayette is for the first time in two months.
It's the latest completed part of the Indiana Department of Transportation's Teal Road Reconstruction project. It's a day one donut shop owner, who had to close up shop during construction, has been waiting for.
Stools, shelves, and pastry cases are empty Monday at Mary Lou Donuts on 4th Street, as they have been every Monday and Tuesday for weeks.
"It was a difficult 60 days," owner Jeff Waldon said inside the empty building Tuesday afternoon.
They resume their normal hours of operation Wednesday, something the owner is more than ready for.
Jeff Waldon says closing the store those two days caused Mary Lou to only make half the revenue they did compared to June and July of last year.
"It's a lot, it's difficult," he said. "However, we were fortunate again to this year be in the local Payless stores. That helped to take care of some of that loss. And a lot of the folks did a great job of coming out to the new store on Commerce Drive."
Utility relocations on Teal Road between Bennett and 9th street and along the Teal Road intersections of 18th, 22nd, and 26th streets are stalling construction for right now. But shovels will be in the dirt there soon.
"These utility conflicts have heavily influenced the project's schedule so far, it's not something we see only in this project," Megan DeLucenay, Public Relations Director for INDOT's Crawfordsville District, said. "It's happening statewide. So, it's something we're working on with those utility companies. So, the contractor in this case, in this project has been doing work where they can and kind of circling back once utilities are out of the way."
Work on the Teal Road project is set to continue all the way through until October next year.
For now, business owners like Waldon are ready to go back to normal.
"We look forward to the regular folks coming here for their normal stop into town, or maybe even just with the upcoming football season stopping by before the game," he said.