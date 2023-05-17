Innovation Studio dedicated at elementary school

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Oakland Elementary School officially dedicated its Innovation Studio Wednesday. The studio is stocked with high tech equipment with grant funding from Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center.
Students currently visit the studio once a week for 45 minutes. But, the technology is available to students and staff at any time. There are computers, robotic arms, 3-D printers and remote-control gadgets.
In a news release, Lafayette School Corporation says the studio is an early introduction to STEM principles.
"This is where their future is going to be," Innovation Studio teacher Kristi Serra said. "We literally touch the future every day here."
Serra said the technology in the studio will soon be implemented into the daily lessons of students at Oakland.
"The ultimate goal, the ultimate vision, is to be that they experience this type of learning and it doesn't seem special or out of the ordinary," Serra said. "That, actually, not having technology or like, the need for these interpersonal skills; a first grader learning from a third or a fourth grader, doesn't happen very often."