Indianapolis Indians honor Covington teen with anti-bullying pledge

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — The Covington teen whose death by suicide inspired petitions and laws against bullying will be honored this week at the Indianapolis Indians' Victory Field.
In honor of the late baseball lover Terry Badger III, or TB3 to friends, family and teammates, fans can sign an anti-bullying pledge during the Indians' homestand against the Iowa Cubs.
The pledge is written on a banner where donations will be taken for Covington-based anti-bullying initiatives Tuesday through Sunday. The Indians Charities will match up to $4,400 in donations. Indians staff are to wear royal blue ribbons and stadium lights will shine blue.
The Indians' anti-bullying pledge reads "I pledge to support others who have been hurt or harmed by acts of bullying. I will be the best teammate I can be to friends, family and others, regardless of our differences, to strike out bullying."