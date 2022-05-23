Indianapolis breast milk bank keeps up with increased demand

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — The baby formula shortage continues to affect those with babies even as the U.S. government takes steps to intervene. The country is still a long way from the end of what has been a crisis for many families.
A large part of the shipment of formula landing in Indianapolis Sunday, the first installment of the Biden administration's Operation Fly Formula, will not hit store shelves for a couple of weeks as it undergoes proper testing.
In the mean time, organizations like The Milk Bank, a breast milk bank in Indianapolis, have been seeing increases in need as well as donations.
Jenna Streite, the Bank's Advancement Director, told News 18 they have seen a 98% increase in the number of calls from families seeking donor milk. She said the supply hasn't dwindled.
"The response from the milk donor community has been nothing short of incredible," she said Monday. "We have heard from over 400 potential milk donors this month. Because, they are excited about finding a way to support families right now."
The Milk Bank's donors are typically lactating women who might have a baby of their own to feed, but donate any extra milk they have to help babies in need.
Donors must be non-smoking, undergo a blood test and receive permission from their physician before donating milk.
The Milk Bank is currently at a 100% order-fill rate.
"Typically if you reach out to us to receive donor milk, we can get that milk to you within 24 hours," Streite said.
The donated breastmilk has a processing fee of $4.50 an ounce. Donors undergo a screening before sending in milk. Then, the milk is analyzed for nutritional value, pasteurized, and tested by a third-party lab.
Breast milk can be universally donated and accepted by any donor and baby. A breast milk aversion or allergy in babies, Strite said, is rare.