Indiana Veterans Home gears up for Wreaths Across America

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With Veterans Day falling Friday, no time is better than now to donate towards our local veterans.
The Indiana Veterans Home is getting ready for their 11th annual Wreaths Across America ceremony taking place on December 17th.
The public is invited to place over 3,000 wreaths on every tombstone in the cemetery to honor the veterans who served our country. However, the veterans home needs your help to make this celebration possible.
Location Coordinator Dana Vann says now is an important time to give thanks to our veterans.
It's a time when everybody pauses to remember our veterans, both living and dead," Vann said. "To honor those veterans that are still with us, I think it's a great opportunity to sponsor a wreath that'll be laid this December on one of these graves over here. That veteran won't be forgotten."
Vann also told News 18 that this event not only decorates the graves, but each veteran is remembered as well.
We can never do enough to thank the veterans for what they did for our country," she said. "By coming out for Wreath Day, you're coming out here to say the name. We don't just decorate the grave, we say the name and pause, and thank that veteran for their contribution to our country."
The Indiana Veterans Home has to raise $30,000 every year to put a wreath on every tombstone in the cemetery.
Each wreath is $15.
Every time you buy two wreaths for $30, the veterans home gets a free one as well.
If you would like to make a donation, send a check to 717 Wexford Dr., Lafayette, IN, 47905
Or click HERE to go to the INSSHL page and use group IN0005.
If you need any further assistance, call (765) 414-3676