Indiana Teacher of the Year speaks at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — People received a special visit from an inspiring educator earlier Thursday evening.
Indiana Teacher of the Year, Sharita Ware, gave a keynote lecture at the Purdue Honors College about redefining education to empower children. Students, parents, and community members were impressed by Ware's dedication to empowering the "whole" student, not only in an academic way.
During the lecture, Ware shared stories of how she feels like she has to wear many hats in order to break through to a child, whether that be in the form of a teacher or a mom. Ware also told News 18 that once the student feels loved, you can truly engage them in anything.
"My goal in my classroom for my students is to breathe life into them everyday. We need uplifting, and so I want to let them know that even though they've had a year and a half of maybe not achieving a whole lot, that you know, 'Hey, it's time to persevere. It's time to get in there and work hard and do what you need to do to meet your goals," Ware said.
The East Tipp Middle School teacher was honored by her invitation to come speak at her alma mater.