Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday has created lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The Wabash River near
Lafayette should crest Friday afternoon. The White River near
Edwardsport should crest Saturday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of low agricultural land begins
in western part of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 11.3 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana Teacher of the Year speaks at Purdue

Teacher of the Year speaks at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — People received a special visit from an inspiring educator earlier Thursday evening.

Indiana Teacher of the Year, Sharita Ware, gave a keynote lecture at the Purdue Honors College about redefining education to empower children. Students, parents, and community members were impressed by Ware's dedication to empowering the "whole" student, not only in an academic way.

During the lecture, Ware shared stories of how she feels like she has to wear many hats in order to break through to a child, whether that be in the form of a teacher or a mom. Ware also told News 18 that once the student feels loved, you can truly engage them in anything.

"My goal in my classroom for my students is to breathe life into them everyday. We need uplifting, and so I want to let them know that even though they've had a year and a half of maybe not achieving a whole lot, that you know, 'Hey, it's time to persevere. It's time to get in there and work hard and do what you need to do to meet your goals," Ware said.

The East Tipp Middle School teacher was honored by her invitation to come speak at her alma mater.

