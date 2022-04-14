Indiana State Fair reveals this year's theme

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana's automotive excellence will be the focus of this year's state fair.
The theme for the 165th Indiana State Fair is "Revved Up."
Fairgoers will have a lot to check out this year, including celebrity cars from some of your favorite movies and books.
There will also be classic car collections on display showing off Indiana-made vehicles.
As always, this year's fair will also include favorites like interesting fair food and 4H competitions.
This year's state fair will take place July 29 through August 21.