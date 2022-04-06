Indiana Hearing Specialists launch "Pay It Forward" campaign

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A local healthcare provider is launching a campaign to help low-income individuals gain access to better hearing. The campaign is in partnership with the Indiana Lions Club, and the organizations are seeking the public’s help to make the initiative a success.
The “Pay It Forward” campaign is asking people to donate their used hearing aids. Indiana Lions Speech and Hearing, a branch of the Indiana Lions Club, will then take the hearing aids collected and distribute them to people who cannot otherwise afford them.
Clinics and other organizations usually push the program ahead of Pay It Forward Day on April 28, but Indiana Hearing Specialists has decided to recognize the campaign for the entire month.
Audiologist Dr. Sandy Bratton says she hopes this campaign will allow people to access quality hearing aids without the financial hardship that often comes with buying them.
"Hearing aids are not cheap. You definitely don't want to go cheap on hearing aids,” Bratton said. “They are definitely an investment, a worthwhile investment. Some families just don't have those resources to be able to do that.”
Anyone wanting to donate hearing aids can drop them off at the Indiana Hearing Specialists office on Rome Drive in Lafayette. Bratton says anyone who donates a pair will also receive 10% off a new set purchased through her office.
Bratton adds she is encouraged to see this partnership working to address an ongoing challenge in the community.
"There's always been a need. It's certainly nothing new as far as that goes,” Bratton said. “It's a great way of recognizing it and being able to do something about it now and making an event out of it to make sure people are aware of resources that are out there for them."