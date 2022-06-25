Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering back in action

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a little dreary this afternoon, but that didn't stop concert-goers from enjoying live music.
The 50th Annual Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering was back in full swing this year after 2020 being virtual only, and 2021 being a one day festival with no camping.
Attendees enjoyed live music from several different genres, as well as several local vendors serving food and drinks.
Executive Director Nolan Warden said that listening and making music draws people to the festival.
"One of those is the great music, the great musicians that we have that come locally and from all over the country," Warden said. "The other thing is people come here to jam, they come to make music together, they come to enjoy peoples' company while making music together. It's a great way to bring people together around music, whether that's enjoying it listening or making music with others."
Warden also told News 18 that the diverse variety of music is drawing many people to this year's festival as well.
"I think the diversity of this offering this year having Mexican music, having Irish music, African Creole music, in addition to bluegrass and old-time really is a great opportunity for people to come out and see different sorts of music; but also for different publics to come together and enjoy music together," Warden said.
In addition to live music, the Fiddlers' Gathering also offers music workshops.
The workshops can teach any violin, guitar, or banjo player, no matter if they're a beginner or experienced.