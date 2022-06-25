 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June, 25th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo..Shelby...Greene...Monroe...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering back in action

50th Annual Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a little dreary this afternoon, but that didn't stop concert-goers from enjoying live music.

The 50th Annual Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering was back in full swing this year after 2020 being virtual only, and 2021 being a one day festival with no camping.

Attendees enjoyed live music from several different genres, as well as several local vendors serving food and drinks.

Executive Director Nolan Warden said that listening and making music draws people to the festival.

"One of those is the great music, the great musicians that we have that come locally and from all over the country," Warden said. "The other thing is people come here to jam, they come to make music together, they come to enjoy peoples' company while making music together. It's a great way to bring people together around music, whether that's enjoying it listening or making music with others."

Warden also told News 18 that the diverse variety of music is drawing many people to this year's festival as well.

"I think the diversity of this offering this year having Mexican music, having Irish music, African Creole music, in addition to bluegrass and old-time really is a great opportunity for people to come out and see different sorts of music; but also for different publics to come together and enjoy music together," Warden said.

In addition to live music, the Fiddlers' Gathering also offers music workshops.

The workshops can teach any violin, guitar, or banjo player, no matter if they're a beginner or experienced.

