Indiana BMV announces closure of West Lafayette Branch

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has officially announced their decision to close the West Lafayette Branch.
Commissioner, Joe B. Hoage says the main factors in this decision are the decline in transactions at the branch, as well as more local customers using kiosks and myBMV.
The Lafayette Branch is expected to move into a new facility later this year where more customer service, testing stations, and kiosks will be available.
The last day of operation for the West Lafayette Branch will be Saturday, December 17.
