 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Indiana BMV announces closure of West Lafayette Branch

  • Updated
  • 0
West Lafayette BMV Branch

The Indiana BMV has announced the closure of the West Lafayette Branch, with the last day of operation on Saturday, December 17.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has officially announced their decision to close the West Lafayette Branch.

Commissioner, Joe B. Hoage says the main factors in this decision are the decline in transactions at the branch, as well as more local customers using kiosks and myBMV.

The Lafayette Branch is expected to move into a new facility later this year where more customer service, testing stations, and kiosks will be available.

The last day of operation for the West Lafayette Branch will be Saturday, December 17.

To learn more details about the closure of this branch, click HERE.

Tags

Recommended for you