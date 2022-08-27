Indiana Bacon Festival floods downtown Delphi

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Bacon lovers rejoice!
One of Delphi's most beloved festivals flooded the city's downtown streets Saturday evening. The Ninth Annual Indiana Bacon Festival draws nearly 3 times the population of Delphi and attracts several out of towners and locals alike.
Many local vendors served their favorite dishes with a twist of bacon. Some of the items included bacon topped ice cream, bacon and cheese quesadillas, armadillo eggs, and bacon wrapped pineapples.
Jake Adams is the Executive Director for Carroll County Economic Development. He told News 18 that the event has grown steadily over the years.
"This is our ninth year running bacon fest, and we've grown steadily. We've tried to re-tweak our festival to be able to fit the people in our community," Adams said. "We're 9 years strong, and going well. We're really excited, even more so, about the 10th anniversary next year and really growing the festival."
Adams also said that serving local food is what draws people to this event.
"Having home grown food, having products that are made right here in the community like bacon, is really a good draw," he said. "Indiana Packers has been a great corporate part of our community, they invest a lot of hours and it's great to show support for what they do."
In addition to food, there were also games, souvenirs, breweries, and live music.
Organizers say next year's Bacon Festival will take place during the third weekend of August.