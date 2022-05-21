Indiana author to give talk and book signing

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indiana author will be coming to the Frankfort Community Library to discuss her latest book.
Author Janis Thornton will answer questions about her newest book, The 1965 Palm Sunday Tornadoes in Indiana. It features the stories of more than 100 Hoosiers who experienced the infamous Palm Sunday outbreak firsthand.
The event is free to attend in the Skanta Theatre on Tuesday, May 31. Attendees can purchase their own copies and get their books signed.
If you can't make it in person, the event will be recorded on the library's Hoosier Storyteller podcast.