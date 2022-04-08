In-person Spring Fest returns to Purdue's campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Purdue University is gearing up for its annual Spring Fest this weekend. For the first time since 2019, the event will be back in person on campus.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the College of Agriculture to cancel the festival in 2020. Last year, organizers held an online form of the event.
Although it is now back in person, there will be some changes. Spring Fest is only running tomorrow, April 9, instead of the usual two days.
There’s also a big change to the popular cricket spitting contest. There will be no spitting this year – instead, participants will compete in cricket flinging using a spoon.
Despite those changes, organizers say many of the usual activities will remain the same. There will still be a petting zoo at the College of Veterinary Medicine. The popular bug bowl also returns to Smith Hall. Purdue's Biochemistry Club will be hosting its slime making and soda geyser station as well.
Event coordinator Amy Winger says this year’s festival, like in previous years, is meant for everyone to enjoy.
“People of all ages can find something that they enjoy,” Winger said. “Anyone from a younger child who wants to come and participate in a petting zoo to someone who wants to come to a plant sale, there really is something for everyone in between. There's even art experiences and cultural experiences. There's just so much to offer."
Purdue junior Madison Mehringer is helping organize Spring Fest. She says these activities are a great way for people to learn about the critical role of agriculture in the community.
"Agriculture is what feeds our planet,” Mehringer said. “Whether it's the crops that we're growing or the livestock that we're feeding, it really impacts everyone. Being able to help showcase that impact to really allow everyone to see the pros and the cons of things that we're doing, how we're being more sustainable and changing things, I think is truly impactful. It's great for everyone to learn."
The day's scheduled events kick off with cricket flinging at 10 and include multiple demonstrations throughout the day. Last up are the cricket flinging finals right here at Memorial Mall at 4.
The full event runs tomorrow only from 10 to 6. Most of the activities will take place between State Street and Harrison Street near the Agriculture Mall. For more information about Spring Fest, visit its main page here.