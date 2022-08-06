Imagination Station hold grand re-opening

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Greater Lafayette's children science center re-opened its doors on Saturday.
After being closed for 2 years due to COVID-19 pandemic, Imagination Station held its grand opening. With funding for the past two years, renovations have been underway at the facility.
Workers already have a hand full of events planned for this month, including an event called Microbe and Medicine. Office Manager Dee Bishop told News 18 that they are excited to offer this resource again to the community.
"Our whole philosophy here is to teach kids through learning," Bishop said. "So for them to have the opportunity to learn science, technology, engineering, mathematics and art is very important to us to have the doors open so they can learn all of that through play."
The Imagination Station is located at 600 N 4th St and will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Admission for adults and for children over the age of 2 is $7, but children under the age of 2 get in for free.