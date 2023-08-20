Illinois woman sent to hospital after crash

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An Illinois woman was sent to the hospital for injuries after a two car crash in Newton County Friday.
The Sheriff's Office writes Sunday in a news release that deputies were dispatched to the intersection of State Road 14 and U.S. 41 after multiple emergency calls just before 2 p.m.
According to the preliminary investigation and witness statements, a car driven by a 21-year-old Illinois woman was Westbound on State Road 14. She did not yield the right of way to traffic on US 41 and drove through the intersection.
The car was struck in the front passenger side door by a southbound pick-up truck pulling an enclosed car trailer, driven by a 44-year-old Wisconsin man.
Both vehicles were badly damaged, the pickup and car trailer overturned before becoming separated.
The male driver was evaluated at the scene and refused further medical treatment.