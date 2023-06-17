Illinois man hospitalized after State Road 55 crash

GOODLAND, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is hospitalized after a crash at State Road 55 and US 24 on Friday according to a Newton County Sheriff's Office news release sent Saturday.
Just after 3 P-M, Newton County deputies were dispatched to the area for a crash involving two vehicles. The preliminary investigation by deputies shows that a car, driven by an 87 year old Lansing, Illinois man, was turning eastbound from State Road 55 onto US 24.
The car was hit by a pickup truck, driven by a 33 year old Sheldon, Illinois man, as he was traveling westbound on US-24. The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the pickup truck was assessed by medics and released on scene.