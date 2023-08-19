Ice Cream Crawl benefits Wabash River Greenway Trail

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday was one sweet afternoon in Greater Lafayette.
It brought the Lafayette Rotary Club's annual ice cream crawl to both sides of the Wabash River.
This is the 6th year of the event. For $10 people could enjoy sweet treats from 8 different ice cream and sweet shops.
The proceeds for the fundraiser benefit the Wabash River Greenway Trail.
According to the project's website, the planning process for the trail began in May 2020. The Greenway Trail goes through Tippecanoe, Fountain, Warren Carroll and Cass counties.