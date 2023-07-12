"I just want my son," custody battle ensues after father moves son thousands of miles from home

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The ongoing war in Ukraine could decide the fate of a child in Tippecanoe County.
A seven-year-old boy's father says he brought his son to the United States from their home in Belarus because he feared the Russian invasion of Ukraine would be dangerous there.
The boy's mother says her ex-husband kidnapped her son.
Court documents say Tatsiana Gregory and her ex-husband, Brent Gregory, raised their son in Belarus, a country that borders both Russia and Ukraine, after meeting in 2015 when Tatsiana was working at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis through a teacher exchange program.
Brent is from the United States.
On March 30, 2022 Brent flew their son to the United States without Tatsiana's knowledge or consent when she thought he was taking their son to kindergarten. After visiting multiple states in the U.S., Brent settled in Tippecanoe County with their son over a year ago.
After months of court proceedings, Tatsiana is now allowed to see her child without supervision. But, he has to remain in Indiana until questions from the court here are answered by the court in Belarus.
That court has already granted the couple a divorce, and ruled the child should live with Tatsiana.
"I want my son, I don't want anything else," she said. "I came here to get my son."
Tippecanoe County Circuit Court Judge Sean Persin is asking the Belarusian court whether they will take over matters in this case, including Brent's request for parenting time in the United States. He also asks whether there is a risk the child will not be able to re-enter Belarus because of his dual citizenship.
"He was born in Belarus, he is a citizen of Belarus," Tatsiana said. "If [an] American wants to come back to his home country, even in COVID times, there are no obstacles. When there are no other ways, a person has the right to come back to his home country."
Because Tatsiana's home in Belarus is closer to the Polish border, she believes it is safe for her son to live there.
According to court documents, the father claims he could not get a fair hearing on the issue of custody in Belarus because Belarusian courts are favorable to mothers.
News 18 reached out to Brent Gregory's attorney for comment. He declined.