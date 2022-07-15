Hunter's Pub celebrates 23 years

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local pub is celebrating 23 years in the community, and this weekend, it's hosting an anniversary celebration and the workers hope you'll stop in and join.
It's one of the oldest pubs in West Lafayette. Bartender Darian Scaggs said dining at the Hunter's Pub is a true experience.
"Our food I would consider top notch in terms of its freshness and food quality, in terms of not really having things go wrong when you come here," Scaggs said. "You're not going to get fresher food anywhere else."
The pub was established in 1999 by Matt Hunter, who died 10 years ago due to a heart attack. However, workers say his legacy lives on through his recipes.
When asked about what Scaggs would say to people who haven't been to Hunter's Pub before, this is what he would tell them:
"First I would go, 'What'? Then I would tell them about the great atmosphere, the great service they are going to receive, the homemade food, the drinks that are just phenomenal. I would sell them on the fact that it's very unique in it's individuality," Scaggs said.
Workers also told News 18 that it's easy to make friends at Hunter's Pub.
"It's not like where everyone sticks in their corner and doesn't talk to anybody,"
PJ Brown is considered a triple threat at the pub. He cooks, bartends and he's a server. He told News 18 that people thoroughly enjoy the environment.
"What I hear most is like the consistency of food," Brown said. "When you get your food, you get the same thing every time. We have rib eye's our burgers."
Of course the reputation this pub carry's was created with the help of the community. Darian Scaggs says he hopes people will continue the legacy by joining the celebration this weekend.
"They will see a full house and a lot of smiling faces," Scaggs said. "A lot of our regulars will be in here the whole weekend to get some food off of the old menu from when it originally opened as well as some new things that we are going to incorporate this weekend."