 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Hundreds gather in support of city skate parks

  • 0

About 300 people showed their support for a public skate park to be built in Lafayette or West Lafayette at Sunday's first-ever Simpson Skates event. The music teacher and brains behind the event, Greg Simpson, was floored by the turnout.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A music teacher trying to bring a public skate park to Greater Lafayette considers his first event a success.

About 300 people showed their support for this cause at the first-ever Simpson Skates event at CAT Park in Lafayette.

"I'm ecstatic at the turnout here," Greg Simpson, organizer of the event and leader of the push for public skate parks, said while dozens of people skated around him on Sunday. "I knew we would get a good showing, but I was picturing maybe, like, a quarter of this. Maybe half this."

Skaters of all ages came out from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday to show the cities of Lafayette and West Lafayette they want a public place to skate.

"A couple in-line skaters [are here with] BMX-ers, scooters, long boards," Simpson said. "I mean, it just shows that if we build some nice concrete ramps they will get used."

Local businesses and skate shops across Indiana sponsored cash prizes, brand-new skateboard decks and other swag for winners of the two skating competitions.

Simpson said Sunday's gathering isn't the last Simpson Skates event, he hopes to schedule more in the coming months on both sides of the Wabash River.

Simpson said he has been approached by Faith Church to help them design a skate park at one of their facilities, but, he still plans to push for a public park.

Tags

Recommended for you