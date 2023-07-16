Hundreds gather in support of city skate parks

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A music teacher trying to bring a public skate park to Greater Lafayette considers his first event a success.
About 300 people showed their support for this cause at the first-ever Simpson Skates event at CAT Park in Lafayette.
"I'm ecstatic at the turnout here," Greg Simpson, organizer of the event and leader of the push for public skate parks, said while dozens of people skated around him on Sunday. "I knew we would get a good showing, but I was picturing maybe, like, a quarter of this. Maybe half this."
Skaters of all ages came out from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday to show the cities of Lafayette and West Lafayette they want a public place to skate.
"A couple in-line skaters [are here with] BMX-ers, scooters, long boards," Simpson said. "I mean, it just shows that if we build some nice concrete ramps they will get used."
Local businesses and skate shops across Indiana sponsored cash prizes, brand-new skateboard decks and other swag for winners of the two skating competitions.
Simpson said Sunday's gathering isn't the last Simpson Skates event, he hopes to schedule more in the coming months on both sides of the Wabash River.
Simpson said he has been approached by Faith Church to help them design a skate park at one of their facilities, but, he still plans to push for a public park.