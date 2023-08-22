 Skip to main content
Humane Society receives $250,000 donation in honor of animal lovers

At the Lafayette City Council Chambers Tuesday afternoon, the Rohrman family presented the Humane Society for Greater Lafayette with a check for $250,000. The donation will be used for the Education Center at the Humane Society. 

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local family gave $250,000 to the Humane Society for Greater Lafayette today.

The donation will be used for the Education Center at the Humane Society.

Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tom Murtaugh said construction on the new animal shelter is going smoothly on Sagamore Parkway. It should be finished by summer 2024.

Murtaugh says the Humane Society for Greater Lafayette is a new non-profit.

At the check presentation ceremony Tuesday afternoon, the Rohrman Family honored their late loved ones Shirley Rohrman and Kaitlyn Isbell with their donation.

"My mother [Shirley] and Kaitlyn were so much alike," JR Rohrman said. "One of the things that they were so much alike about was they loved animals."

This is the largest gift the society has received. 

