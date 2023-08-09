Hospital invests in new incubators, hope to improve parent experience

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new technology is changing the way premature babies are cared for at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
The Babyleo IncuWarmer from Dräger was reportedly first used in a United States hospital in 2017.
IU Health Arnett purchased six of these beds for the neonatal intensive care unit. They've been in use for about a month.
In addition to more access for skin-to-skin contact with parents, the beds include a temperature-regulating mattress and the ability for parents to record their voices or a mother's heartbeat to be played for the baby when parents can't be around.
The technology can also detect when noise levels in the room are too high for the newborn.
Next year the hospital plans to purchase six more Babyleos.
(Dr. Abhay Singhal) "A lot of babies who go in these [beds] have special needs, they are very high-risk, very vulnerable," Dr. Abhay Singhal, Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, said. "But this, in a way, helps us somewhat mimic the environment they were in inside mom's womb. At the same time it will provide supportive care that we need to provide to help them get better ... if we improve the efficiency, our response time, that's always better for our babies."
Nurses say the goal is to get the premature babies able to be sent home with their families as fast as possible, and they believe these beds can help them do that.
"It's harder for parents when their baby has to come to a NICU," Shari Hertz, Registered Nurse at IU Health, said. "There's a separation that they didn't plan on. None of this was in their plan. So, anything we can do to help them bond with the baby, you know, it's easy for them to feel like the baby belongs more to the NICU nurses than it does to them. So, anything that we can do to encourage their participation in the process is very helpful."
Arnett is the first hospital within the IU Health system, including Riley Children's, to get these beds.