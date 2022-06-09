Honor Flight fundraiser is successful

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A fundraiser for the Greater Lafayette Honor Flight exceeded expectations.
Westminster Village held a drive-thru BBQ dinner to help support the Greater Lafayette Honor Flight. Visitors could take their meal and go, or park and eat at a designated picnic area.
All proceeds benefit the Greater Lafayette Honor Flight, which takes veterans to Washington, D.C. for a day.
Westminster Village Marketing and Sales Director Candace Swick told News 18 that the goal was to raise $3,000. However, they raised at least $5,000.
"I can't say that I've ever gotten to serve my country, but if this is a way by serving them and all of us, like wow," Swick said. "That's really exciting."
That can pay for 10 veterans to go on the Honor Flight. Swick said this isn't the only time they plan to hold the fundraiser.
"We talked about it in our morning meeting and we said, 'You know what? Let's make this annual.' This was such a great turn out and people really care about it. We'll do this annually," Swick said.
For more information on how you can donate to the Greater Lafayette Honor Flight, click HERE.